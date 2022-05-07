2 employees of Gurugram firm washed away in Parvati river in Kulu while taking selfie
A woman from Manipur and a man from Delhi were washed away in the Parvati river while taking selfie on its bank in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, a police officer said.
Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the duo worked at a private company in Gurugram.
They were identified as Nainam Hangsing (25) and Sourav Chauhan (22).
They were washed away while taking selfie on the riverbank at Choj near Kasol, he added.
Police and rescue teams were on the spot, he added.
