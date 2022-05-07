Left Menu

2 employees of Gurugram firm washed away in Parvati river in Kulu while taking selfie

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:40 IST
2 employees of Gurugram firm washed away in Parvati river in Kulu while taking selfie
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Manipur and a man from Delhi were washed away in the Parvati river while taking selfie on its bank in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the duo worked at a private company in Gurugram.

They were identified as Nainam Hangsing (25) and Sourav Chauhan (22).

They were washed away while taking selfie on the riverbank at Choj near Kasol, he added.

Police and rescue teams were on the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022