Left Menu

Govt bringing major changes in transport sector: V K Singh

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:38 IST
Govt bringing major changes in transport sector: V K Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government is brining major changes in the transport sector and their effects will soon be visible on the ground, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a function to mark the Golden Jubilee Year of Bhartiya Parivahan Mazdoor Mahasangh, Singh said the government is promoting electric vehicles and new technology.

Stressing that the economic situation is continuously getting stronger, he said that in the coming times the picture of changing India will be in front of the public.

The government is making major changes in the transport sector and the effect will soon be seen by the people on the ground, the minister said.

The Union minister also said that the cooperation of farmers and labourers is needed to strengthen the foundation of India.

To ensure that construction work continues at a fast and uninterrupted pace, it is necessary to protect the interests of our labourers, he said while referring to the schemes being run for the labourers. He stressed that the government is concerned about their interests.

He also assured the members of the trade union that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state would do everything possible for their upliftment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022