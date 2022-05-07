MP: 3 dead, 4 injured as SUV turns turtle after tyre burst

Three persons were killed and four injured on Saturday after their SUV overturned following a tyre burst in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Tapkeshwar area and the SUV was coming to Babupur from Pichlor, said Narwar police station in charge Manish Sharma.

''Three men in the 20-45 age group died, while four persons have been hospitalised. One of the four injured has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment,'' he informed.

