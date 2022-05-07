Left Menu

Ukraine: All women, children and eldery out of steel plant

Ukraines deputy prime minister says all women, children and elderly have been evacuated from a Mariupol steel mill long besieged by Russian forces.Iryna Vereshchuk made the announcement on Saturday.She said The presidents order has been carried out all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal.

PTI | Zaporizhzhia | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:04 IST
Ukraine's deputy prime minister says all women, children and elderly have been evacuated from a Mariupol steel mill long besieged by Russian forces.

Iryna Vereshchuk made the announcement on Saturday.

She said: “The president's order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.” She did not elaborate. The Russian news agency Tass had reported that 50 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Saturday. A similar number left on Friday.

The civilians had been holding up in the plant with Ukrainian fighters making a final stand to prevent a complete takeover of Mariupol.

