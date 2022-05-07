Left Menu

3 perished in cracker factory blaze in UP's Saharanpur

It spread fast because of the inflammable material, and led to an explosion which made the situation more chaotic, SSP Akash Tomar said.By the time fire tenders and police reached the spot, some of the workers had suffered injuries and they were rushed to the district hospital and medical college hospital.Tomar said three persons, including one Rahul, the factory license holder, perished in the blaze, while treatment of others is on.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:28 IST
Three people were killed and one was seriously injured in a blaze in a firecracker factory near village Sorana here on Saturday, police said.

A sudden fire broke out in the factory, located under Sarsawa Police Station area, with workers inside. It spread fast because of the inflammable material, and led to an explosion which made the situation more chaotic, SSP Akash Tomar said.

By the time fire tenders and police reached the spot, some of the workers had suffered injuries and they were rushed to the district hospital and medical college hospital.

Tomar said three persons, including one Rahul, the factory license holder, perished in the blaze, while treatment of others is on. The fire bellowed with such intensity that some bikes and cars which were parked near the factory too caught flames and were reduced to ashes, he added.

