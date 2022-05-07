Sharad Pawar praises Adani, cites his role in country's infra development

Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said the latter started from zero but was now a major contributor in the infrastructure development of the country.Pawar was speaking at the Jain International Trade Organisations JITO Global Conference here.Once the list of rich people comprised the Birlas and Tatas.

''This contribution is not only for the Adani group but for the country. We cannot forget those who are contributing to the country's development,'' Pawar said. Image Credit: ANI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said the latter started from zero but was now a major contributor in the infrastructure development of the country.

Pawar was speaking at the Jain International Trade Organisation's (JITO) Global Conference here.

''Once the list of rich people comprised the Birlas and Tatas. Now they have been replaced. Since one week, I have been reading about a Jain individual who has become the country's richest man and that is Gautam Adani,'' he said.

''He is good friend of mine. He started with zero. Now go anywhere in an aircraft and you will have to use an airport of Adani. Almost 70 per cent airports belong to Adani,'' he added.

The basis of development was infrastructure and Adani had a major presence in this sector as well, the former Union minister said.

''This contribution is not only for the Adani group but for the country. We cannot forget those who are contributing to the country's development,'' Pawar said.

