Three of family killed, two hurt grievously in road accident in Nuh

A woman and her two children were killed while her husband and one son were injured grievously on Saturday when a truck hit the family waiting for a transport to go to Firozpur Jhirka, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and an FIR has been lodged against the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Police said that the injured have been admitted to Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nuh.

The driver, who tried to flee, was caught from Naugaon in Rajasthan, police said.

“We have kept the bodies of the three in the mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. The accused driver has been arrested,” ASI Shiv Prakash said.

