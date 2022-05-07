Left Menu

Three of family killed, two hurt grievously in road accident in Nuh

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 07-05-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:26 IST
Three of family killed, two hurt grievously in road accident in Nuh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two children were killed while her husband and one son were injured grievously on Saturday when a truck hit the family waiting for a transport to go to Firozpur Jhirka, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and an FIR has been lodged against the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Police said that the injured have been admitted to Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nuh.

The driver, who tried to flee, was caught from Naugaon in Rajasthan, police said.

“We have kept the bodies of the three in the mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. The accused driver has been arrested,” ASI Shiv Prakash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
3
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022