Russia says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant is over
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 00:12 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In an online posting, the ministry said a total of 51 people had been rescued since the three-day operation started on Thursday, including one person on Saturday. The 51 comprised 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, it added.
