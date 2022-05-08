Left Menu

Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over Rs 2.85 lakh cr; RIL biggest drag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:14 IST
  India
  • India

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89 per cent, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,14,767.5 crore to reach Rs 17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 42,847.49 crore to Rs 12,56,152.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dived Rs 36,984.46 crore to Rs 7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by Rs 20,558.92 crore to Rs 5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped Rs 16,625.96 crore to Rs 5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 16,091.64 crore to Rs 3,90,153.62 crore.

HDFC's valuation went lower by Rs 13,924.03 crore to Rs 3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 10,843.4 crore to Rs 4,32,263.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged Rs 10,285.69 crore to Rs 6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped Rs 2,322.56 crore to Rs 4,49,255.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

