Indian nurse dies in road accident in UAE

A 36-year-old Indian nurse died in a horrific car accident while on a drive with her family to the Jebel Jais mountains in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah during the Eid holiday, according to media reports on Sunday. Tintu Paul, 36, from Kochi in Kerala, was with her husband Kripa Shankar, children -- Kritin, 10, one and half-year-old Aadin Shankar -- and other family members when their car lost control, veered off the road and crashed, Khaleej Times reported.

She, along with her family, was on a short holiday to the Jebel Jais mountain range on May 3 for Eid. Paul, her husband, children, and other family members were rushed to a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) by the police. Despite all efforts, the nurse succumbed to her injuries the next day, while her husband and son remain in the ICU.

Paul had been working with RAK Al Hamra Clinic for the last one and half years.

Basil, Paul's maternal cousin, said that the husband and son are battling for their lives. "Her husband was severely injured in the accident and is under treatment in ICU and the elder son is also receiving treatment at a hospital in RAK," he said.

Basil said they are simply devastated by this news. "Her (Paul's) mother is unable to accept the loss and keeps saying that her daughter will return soon," he said. Paul's brother, who is in the UK, flew into the UAE to help conduct the last rites.

This is the second death of an Indian nurse in a week. On May 1, Sheba Mary Thomas, a resident of Cheppad, Kerala, working in Abu Dhabi, lost her life in another car accident while on the Eid holiday in Salalah, Oman, Gulf News reported.

RAK Police have urged all motorists and road users to adhere to all necessary precautions while driving in mountainous areas and abide by traffic rules at all times to ensure their safety and that of others. Police have also advised all road users to drive within the speed limit and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to ensure safety.

