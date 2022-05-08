Left Menu

ASI team inspects idols at Lord Vitthal temple in Maha

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:04 IST
Archaeological Survey of India Image Credit: Wikimedia
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India on Sunday inspected the idols of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district after a report claimed that a special coating applied to an idol was coming off, an ASI official said.

A report went viral on social media, claiming that the 'vajra lep' (special coating) applied to the idol of Goddess Rukmini was getting eroded at the temple located in neighboring Solapur.

The ASI team Sunday conducted the inspection at the temple while following all the due processes, the official said.

''The idol of Lord Vitthal is in good condition. Goddess Rukmini's idol is also in good condition, just a layer (of coating) on its foot is coming off. There is a need to remove the old material and apply a new one again,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

