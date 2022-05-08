Graymatics mulls opening additional development centre in India

CCTV-based video analytics solutions company, Graymatics, is exploring opening an additional development centre in India, a market it considers to be a ''nerve centre'' for its growing operations, according to a top company official.

The company has a development centre in Bengaluru, although it has provided employees with flexibility to work remotely since the start of the pandemic.

Graymatics founder Abhijit Shanbhag told PTI that the company is now mulling a new development centre for which locations such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR are in the reckoning.

''Our staff is currently fairly well distributed, and it does not make sense to have just one development centre in Bengaluru. We will expand, based on convenience of staff, available talent pool, and proximity to clients,'' Shanbhag said.

Graymatics is looking to have a new development centre in place in 9-12 months, Shanbhag added. The company sees India as a nerve centre for its operations.

A significant part of development happens in India, while the company also has development centre in Singapore. Besides product development in India, the company has employees in other functions such as product management, sales and marketing, and pre-sales.

''India is emerging as strong adopter of Artificial Intelligence...India is a nerve centre for Graymatics,'' Shanbhag said.

A Singapore-based cognitive media processing startup with offices in India, the UK, Latin America and the US, Graymatics is backed by strategic corporate partners such as Citrix Systems and Quantela, apart from other financial investors.

Graymatics, which offers a range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered video analytics solutions, has so far raised USD 8 million in previous rounds.

Graymatics is considering raising at least USD 20 million by the end of 2022, as it looks to scale up business growth by tapping into global opportunities in smart city projects and transportation, retail and other key verticals.

Its video analytics solutions enable clients draw critical insights from existing CCTV infrastructure, in detailed dashboards with various solution components. It operates in core fields such as smart city projects and transportation, smart commercial buildings and factories, IT companies, oil and gas organisations, smart bank and retail businesses.

Graymatics also offers customised solutions to ensure adherence to COVID protocols including masking and focuses on traffic monitoring, number plate recognition, vehicle detection, amongst other areas.

