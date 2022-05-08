Left Menu

Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two bombers

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight. The ministry said its missiles had hit a 'Project 1241' corvette, a class of Soviet missile corvettes with a NATO reporting name of Tarantul.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:41 IST
Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two bombers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight.

The ministry said its missiles had hit a 'Project 1241' corvette, a class of Soviet missile corvettes with a NATO reporting name of Tarantul. Russia's air defenses also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea at night, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a total of four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters, and an assault boat had been destroyed over the past 24 hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022