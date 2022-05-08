Sri Lanka in talks for $100 mln emergency funding from AIIB -ministry

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country's finance ministry said on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has also requested forex liquidity support for state banks from the multilateral lender, the statement said.

