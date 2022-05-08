Left Menu

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 mln emergency funding from AIIB -ministry

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:15 IST
Sri Lanka in talks for $100 mln emergency funding from AIIB -ministry
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country's finance ministry said on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has also requested forex liquidity support for state banks from the multilateral lender, the statement said.

Also Read: IMF says held 'fruitful' technical talks with Sri Lanka on loan request

