Gujarat govt simplifies revenue process by removing ambiguity caused by 24 repealed laws

The Gujarat government on Sunday said it had simplified the revenue process and brought about uniformity and transparency by removing ambiguity regarding various repealed laws.

In a statement, it said the revenue department has planned to resolve ambiguity arising from 24 repealed laws, and detailed instructions will be issued soon in this regard.

''The state revenue department has now adopted a simple and transparent approach to resolving the queries of people arising out of inconsistencies regarding various laws which are now old and obsolete. With this, there will be uniformity and transparency in the entire revenue administration,'' the statement said.

The statement said applicants, due to the lack of clear guidelines, had to approach the state-level revenue department for redressal of issues, which increased its workload and delayed the process, adding that these changes will solve the problem at the district level itself.

The statement quoted state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi as saying that the government had, to a large extent, accepted recommendations made by the CL Meena Committee formed to simplify the revenue administration. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had directed Trivedi to resolve the issue and as a result, the revenue department has planned extensively to remove ambiguity and dilemma prevailing due to 24 such repealed laws. it added.

