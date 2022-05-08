Left Menu

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

Four men were killed on the spot following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a speeding car near here on Sunday, police said.The car, which was heading towards Rameswaram mowed down a morning walker and then rammed into a 3-men borne motorcycle proceeding in the opposite direction.

PTI | Rameswaram(Tn) | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The car, which was heading towards Rameswaram mowed down a morning walker and then rammed into a 3-men borne motorcycle proceeding in the opposite direction. The incident occurred at 5.30 AM, approximately 30 kilometers from here on a highway and all the 4 men died on the spot, police said. The occupants of the car did not sustain any serious injuries. A case has been registered and a probe is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

