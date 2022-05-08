Left Menu

Two interstate drug peddlers were nabbed here on Sunday and 800 kg of ganja was seized from them, police said. The ganja was procured from the local cultivators of VishakaOdissa. They purchased ganja at Rs 3,000 per kg and sold it to the needy customers at Rs 20,000 per kg, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.

800 kg ganja seized, two arrested in Hyderabad
Two interstate drug peddlers were nabbed here on Sunday and 800 kg of ganja was seized from them, police said. Acting upon specific information, police teams intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad here and seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle totally valued at about Rs 2 crore, they said.

The five accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were running the illicit transportation of ganja from Odissa to Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad to earn easy money, police said and added that the lorry driver and cleaner were arrested on Sunday, while three others including the receiver and the supplier were found absconding. The ganja was procured from the local cultivators of Vishaka/Odissa. They purchased ganja at Rs 3,000 per kg and sold it to the needy customers at Rs 20,000 per kg, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.

