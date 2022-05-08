SJVN wins most efficient and profitable miniratna of the year award

State-owned SJVN Ltd, which is mulling Rs 1.8 lakh crore investment in next decade, has bagged the 'Most Efficient & Profitable Miniratna of the Year' award. Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has conferred the award to SJVN for playing a crucial role in economic growth of the nation, a statement by SJVN said.

''Company achieved its highest ever capital expenditure of Rs 5,259.39 crore against the target of Rs 5,000 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22 and helped the nation to recuperate from economic slump caused by the global pandemic,” Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said.

He further said SJVN has emerged as a major player in the power sector in India and in neighbouring countries.

With a total portfolio of 31,000 MW and 52 projects under various stages of development, SJVN plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in next five years and Rs 1.8 lakh crore in next ten years.

This will result in employment generation, infrastructure development and overall socio-economic growth of the country.

SJVN started with a Single Hydro Project of 1500 MW in 1988. Today 2016.5 MW is under operation and the company has presence in India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

The company has recently formed a subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited for developing renewable energy projects.

Established in 1986, DSIJ is an equity research and capital investment magazine which caters to the needs of its reader-investors.

