Union minister inaugurates three RailTel funded projects in Jalna's Rajur
Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday inaugurated three projects in Jalna in Maharashtra that were funded as part of CSR by RailTel, a PSU under the railway ministry.
The Union minister of state for railways inaugurated a sanitary pad manufacturing unit run by a women's self help group, a mobile tele-health unit and public wi-fi facility, all in Rajur here.
He said the sanitary pad unit would help women in the rural areas here, while the mobile unit, which has several modern telemedicine facilities, would be a boon for people in the area.
