Russia says it hits U.S.-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:08 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that its high-precision missiles had destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukrainian forces from the United States and unspecified Western countries at a railway station near the town of Soledar.
The ministry also said that it had destroyed six depots storing missile and artillery weapons in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions while its air defences shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 warplane.
