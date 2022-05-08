Left Menu

Eight killed in road accident in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:17 IST
Eight killed in road accident in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including six women died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

The mishap occurred at around 5 pm in Yellareddy mandal when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini truck coming in the opposite direction, resulting in the spot death of two people while three others died on the way to the hospital, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told PTI. Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital.

Investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022