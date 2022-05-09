Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-05-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 01:06 IST
Fire breaks out in Noida's Sec 62
A major fire broke out in Noida's Sector 62 area on Sunday night and firefighting was underway, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot while police personnel were also deployed even as a large number of people came out on roads.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub of Sector 62.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

