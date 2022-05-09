PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- ScottishPower calls for state action as it warns of £900 October bill rise https://on.ft.com/395csLW - Morrisons and EG make last-ditch bids for McColl's https://on.ft.com/3LXisVQ

- Ministers reject claims of impending UK break-up after N Ireland polls https://on.ft.com/3kNK046 - U.S. hits Gazprombank executives with sanctions for first time https://on.ft.com/3KWURmW

Overview - UK's ScottishPower has warned customers of an increase of more than 900 pounds ($1,110.06) in annual bills this year and has urged the government to enter emergency talks to address the "crisis" of soaring electricity and gas costs.

- British supermarket major Morrisons has made a last-minute rescue bid for convenience store chain McColl's Retail Group Plc , which has lead to EG Group improving its offer to acquire the chain out of administration. - Ministers in Britain have rejected claims that Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein's victory in elections will lead to the break-up of the UK, despite the party's calls for a referendum on the union of Ireland within five years.

- The U.S. has tightened sanctions on Russia by blacklisting a number of financial executives, including those from Gazprombank for the first time, and banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians. ($1 = 0.8108 pounds)

