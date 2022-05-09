Alstom delivers India's first semi high-speed regional train for Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

• 100% Made-in-India at Alstom's factory in Savli (Gujarat), the first train has been delivered in less than a year of commencing production • Designed and built to run at 180 kmph, expected to decrease travel time between Delhi-Meerut by 40% VADODARA, India, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom, a leading multinational sustainable mobility provider, has successfully delivered India's first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC), 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1. The rollout ceremony was held at Alstom's manufacturing unit at Savli in Gujarat, in the presence of Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India (who joined virtually), Shri. Manoj Joshi, Chairman – NCRTC, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Shri. Vinay Kumar Singh, MD – NCRTC, and Mr. Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India. Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%. These semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy efficient, designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for premium passenger experience for commuters, including those for the specially abled.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, said, ''It is a proud moment for all of us to witness the roll out of the RRTS trainset, which is a true manifestation of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar India'. Designed in India, Made in India, Made for India – it is the perfect demonstration of the PM's Make in India initiative. It is imperative that we plan efficient public transport to fully harness the potential of our metropolitan cities, so that we truly make them the engines of growth for tomorrow's economy.'' Commenting on the delivery, Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India said ''We are proud to attain another key milestone in making India's first semi high-speed regional commuter service a reality. The RRTS project is one of the most ambitious ventures in India's mobility sector and will prove to be a game-changer in India's regional rail segment. Our trains and ETCS Signalling systems will ensure safer and seamless intercity commute, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development. Delivering the first train within a year of commencing production reinstates Alstom's commitment to revolutionize India's rail networks. We are honoured to be the preferred partner in delivering ground-breaking sustainable technology solutions that cater to the transportation needs of India's future.'' Shri. Manoj Joshi, Chairman – NCRTC, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India said ''I am extremely happy to witness the rolling out of the first RRTS trainset, today. With its extensive experience in delivering world-class sustainable mobility solutions globally, Alstom has contributed significantly to make this project a reality. As a mechanical engineering myself, I'm impressed to see the advanced facilities setup here by Alstom. This train is a shining example of our commitment to support the PM's 'Make in India' mission. With the Indian government's ambition to build mass rapid transport systems across the country, we are elated to be contributing towards the development of this ecosystem in India and accelerating the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.'' Designed at Alstom's Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100% indigenous, in line with the government's Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat ambition. The propulsion systems and electricals are manufactured at the company's factory in Maneja (Gujarat). The Savli unit produces bogies, car bodies and undertakes train testing. Alstom's unit has also successfully delivered trains for Delhi Metro, Queensland Rail and is currently producing metro trains for Kanpur & Agra cities.

In 2020, the company was awarded the contract worth 436 million Euros to: • Design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years • Design, supply, install, test and commission Signalling & Train Control, Supervision, Platform Screen Doors and Telecommunication Systems Some of the safety and passenger comfort features on these fully air conditioned trains include - Ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating, wide gangway for comfortable standing space, overhead luggage racks, CCTV cameras, fire & smoke detector, intercom, fire extinguisher, exterior camera, door status indicators, grab handles, Wi-Fi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, dynamic route display maps, auto controlled ambient lighting system, large windows for panoramic view and ergonomically designed areas to support the specially abled & medical emergencies.

The first look of the train inspired by Delhi's iconic monument, the Lotus Temple, was unveiled in September 2020. With the manufacturing process beginning in July 2021, the first train has been delivered within a year. This RRTS line is the first in India to adopt the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 2 signalling system, which is the core signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This contract also marks the world premiere for the combination of the latest ETCS standard supported by the latest digital Interlocking and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over Long Term Evolution (LTE) radio.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group's combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people.

www.alstom.com About Alstom in India Alstom is the only multinational sustainable mobility provider in India, to have a comprehensive portfolio of offerings to meet customer specific needs, from cost-efficient mass-market platforms to high-end technological innovations. Synonymous with the country's 'Rail Revolution', Alstom continues to be a strategic partner in supporting India's freight revolution and passenger movement. With 6 industrial sites and 4 major engineering centers, the company not only caters to domestic project needs, but also delivers for many international projects. Supporting the government's modernization initiatives, Alstom has been at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment & infrastructure, signalling and services. Fully aligned with the country's vision of Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Alstom remains deeply committed to strengthening its local sourcing and supply chain ecosystem.

