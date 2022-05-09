Sarovar Hotels opens Golden Tulip in Jalandhar

Left Menu

Sarovar Hotels announced the opening of a new hotel in Jalandhar consolidating the group's strong presence in its Punjab bastion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:00 IST
Golden Tulip, Jalandhar. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels announced the opening of a new hotel in Jalandhar consolidating the group's strong presence in its Punjab bastion. Golden Tulip will be Sarovar's second hotel in the city of Jalandhar after Sarovar Portico.

Currently, the brand operates in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Zirakpur. Jalandhar, a fast-growing city, is an interesting mix of rich cultural heritage and a rapidly expanding manufacturing industry.

This contemporary style newly opened hotel features 51 rooms. Guests can enjoy sumptuous cuisine at Tulip Cafe, the all -day-diner; lounge and eat delicious snacks at Atrium, tea lounge; and relish the finest collection of select beverages at On the Rocks. The hotel features 5 banquet halls with approximately 5500 sq. m of banquet space to host business meets and social events. Other facility on offer includes a Fitness center and complementary Wi-Fi.

Situated less than 4 kilometers from the Jalandhar city junction railway station and 7kms from bus terminus, Golden Tulip offers easy access to the city's business district, as well as Adampur Airport. "We are extremely delighted at the expansion of our Golden Tulip brand into Jalandhar. Punjab is a growing market and an important geographical area for Sarovar. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Golden Tulip Jalandhar and treating them with our signature Sarovar hospitality," Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels, said.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

