Pizza HutIntroduces a Lighter, Crispier San Francisco Style Pizza in India

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Pizza Hut, India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand, has launched its lighter, crispier, and tastier San Francisco Style Pizza in India. A pizza lover’s delight, the San Francisco Style Pizza can be enjoyed with all existing topping combinations – veg & non-veg available in the Pizza Hut menu with Chef's Special Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil drizzle. San Francisco Style pizzas are being offered at just Rs. 129 for one and with Pizza Hut’s newly introduced 1Plus1 offer, consumers can also enjoy 2 personal pizzas at just Rs. 249. With a subtle sourdough flavour, each San Francisco Style Pizza is hand-stretched giving it a light, crispy texture with a unique and amazing mouthfeel unlike any other. Consumer demand for handcrafted pizzas with distinctive crusts is on the rise which makes the San Francisco Style Pizza a perfect offering for our always experimenting. Customers across India can order through Pizza Hut’s all-new mobile app or website for delivery and takeaway or walk into the nearest Pizza Hut restaurant for a great dine-in experience.

As part of the San Francisco Style pizza campaign, Pizza Hut has released two new fun digital films featuring the brand’s magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and has roped in top influencers across genres like lifestyle, food, and entertainment to create engaging content for its millennial-minded audience. Speaking about the launch, Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “At Pizza Hut we always give our customers what they love! So, while we are known for our signature pan pizzas, we are thrilled to introduce a new sensation – the San Francisco Style Pizza. These pizzas come with a lighter, crispier crust and a chef’s special sauce to tingle your taste buds. We are sure our always experimenting audiences would enjoy this new global pizza experience.” Pizza Hut will be rolling out an extensive marketing campaign themed on its bold new brand platform called ‘Dil KholKe Delivering’ to promote the San Francisco Style pizza range and let people know that Pizza Hut doesn’t just deliver, it delivers ‘Dil Kholke’. And what do they deliver? Not just the best tasting pizzas in India, but also great value for money, warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite’. And all this would be delivered in every channel you access the brand through – Dine-in, Takeaway or Delivery.

The brand follows all regulatory protocols and guidelines issued by the government, WHO and FSSAI for maximum food hygiene and safety of customers. Baked at 240 degrees which eliminates all viruses the pizzas are packed in disinfected, tamper-proof boxes. Fresh, sanitized vegetables and FSSAI-licensed ingredients are used in all food preparations to ensure great quality and taste.

About Pizza Hut India Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most-recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 18000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. In June 1996, Pizza Hut made its foray into India with a restaurant in Bangalore and was the first international restaurant chain to pioneer this category. The restaurant brand offers an exciting menu consisting of its signature pizzas, appetizers, pasta, desserts and beverages. Pizza Hut India has been recognized by ET Brand Equity as the ‘Most Trusted Food Service Brand’ for 13 years and has been felicitated with the title of India’s 70 Most Trusted Power Brands in 2017-2018. In 2021, Pizza Hut India was recognized as the 3rd best, most trusted brand in the Asia Pacific region by Campaign Asia and won the silver award in February 2022 at the ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards for its hugely successful Influencer Marketing campaign for Momo Mia pizza. Amongst other awards, Pizza Hut bagged the award for Best Influencer Campaign at IPRCCA 2022 and the Most Admired Food Service Retailer Award for Marketing and Promotions at Pepsi Images Food Awards 2022. Pizza Hut India also won Gold in Best Promotion of TV Show on social media, Gold for Best Movie Promotion on social media and Silver for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign at Mad Over Marketing Awards 2022. Pizza Hut is the most preferred pizza brand in India, given its freshest, tastiest & affordable Pizzas.

