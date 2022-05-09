Left Menu

NCPCR to take action in case of Indigo barring child with special needs

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday took cognizance of IndiGo airlines barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport and said appropriate action will be taken. The airline barred the specially-abled child from boarding the flight on Saturday as he was in a state of panic.

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday took cognizance of IndiGo airlines barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport and said appropriate action will be taken.

The airline barred the specially-abled child from boarding the flight on Saturday as he was in ''a state of panic''. Aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, ''An incident of misbehavior with a specially-abled child by the staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action.'' As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents also decided to not take the flight.

