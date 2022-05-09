Left Menu

Keeping his party's promise, Punjab CM orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to kin of PRTC driver

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:07 IST
Keeping his party's promise, Punjab CM orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to kin of PRTC driver
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the state finance department to release compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of a bus driver who had died of a heart attack on his way to bring back devotees from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra in 2020.

Fulfilling the Aam Aadmi Party's promise, Mann issued directions to release the compensation to the family of driver Manjit Singh, a frontline corona warrior.

On April 2020, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) sent buses to bring back pilgrims stranded at Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra because of the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

Singh (38), one of the drivers of the PRTC buses, died of a heart attack when he was on his way to Maharashtra. He hailed from Badbar village of Barnala district.

The Congress-led government, which was in power at that time, had given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Singh's family, said an official release here.

However, the AAP, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann in the state at that time, had strongly protested against the Congress government and demanded Rs 50 lakh for their family of Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022