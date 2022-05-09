Left Menu

Math palanquin event: VHP welcomes govt. revoking ban

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government revoking its ban on the customary ''Pattina pravesam'' event at Shaivite math in Mayiladuthurai district, calling it a 'victory' of Hindu unity.

The organization appealed to all Hindus to participate in the May 22 event at the Dharmapuram Atheenam.

''This victory is due to the unity of all Hindus and Hindu organizations working together to revoke the ban steadfastly,'' PM Nagarajan, Organising Secretary, VHP Dakshin Bharat (south India), said in a press release.

The customary event is known as 'Pattina Pravesam' involves the pontiff being carried on a palanquin in and around the math premises by devotees.

On April 27, the Mayilduthurai Revenue Divisional Officer banned the event citing apprehensions over the law and order scenario in the wake of opposition by rationalist outfit, the Dravidar Kazhagam, and other like-minded organizations. The ban order also claimed that the event went against Article 23 of the Constitution that barred forced labor.

The government move had resulted in outrage from various sectors, including from a Vaishnavite Seer, even as the state BJP unit had claimed an ulterior motive behind the ban order and called for its withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

