EU says ready to restart talks on N.Ireland protocol, envoy says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:40 IST
Joao Vale de Almeida Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Union's envoy to Britain said the bloc was ready to restart talks on the Northern Ireland protocol after a pause due to recent elections but would not overhaul the arrangement that is central to post-Brexit trading rules.

"Let's be clear: we are not ready to renegotiate an international treaty that we signed just a couple of years ago. I think you will understand that," Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC radio on Monday.

"But also it is clear in our mind that unilateral action creates more problems than the ones it solves. So we need to find jointly agreed solutions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

