Left Menu

LIC IPO: QIB portion fully subscribed on last day

Shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers QIB, including banks and mutual funds in the LICs public offer were subscribed fully on Monday morning, taking the overall subscription of the issue to a little over 2 times. Against 3,95,31,236 reserved, 4,61,62,185 bids were received, reflecting a subscription of 1.17 times, according to data posted on stock exchanges at 1212 pm. Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.38 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:42 IST
LIC IPO: QIB portion fully subscribed on last day
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), including banks and mutual funds in the LIC's public offer were subscribed fully on Monday morning, taking the overall subscription of the issue to a little over 2 times.

Against 3,95,31,236 reserved, 4,61,62,185 bids were received, reflecting a subscription of 1.17 times, according to data posted on stock exchanges at 12:12 pm.

The noninstitutional investors' portion was subscribed 1.38 times. Retail individual investors bid for 11.89 crore shares as against 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment -- translating into an oversubscription of 1.72 times.

Of the total, the policyholders' portion was subscribed 5.39 times, while that for employees was subscribed 4 times.

The overall LIC issue was subscribed 2.05 times. Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 33,19,04,280 bids were received. LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share.

With the public offer which closes later in the day, the government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 percent stake in the insurance behemoth.

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5 percent from 5 percent decided earlier due to the prevailing choppy market conditions. Even after the reduced size, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.

So far, the amount mobilized from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022