Black Box India' Partnership with Juniper Networks Elevated to Elite Plus

MUMBAI, India, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Ltd), (BSE: BBOX) and (NSE: BBOX), a trusted IT solutions provider today announced that its partnership with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been elevated to the highest level of Elite Plus.

For the customers, this partnership translates into Black Box's ability to offer superior support and be an end-to-end solution integrator with the ability and skill set to provide customized, best-in-class and transformational solutions. Over the years, the company has invested in technical resources, created champions and equipped them with training and industry-recognized certifications to hone their technical skills. Elevating their medallion to top most partner tier, Black Box's global strategic alliance - Juniper is testimony on this path to serve customers in India and beyond.

''We are excited that our decade long association with Juniper Networks has been elevated to Elite Plus,'' said Jayantha Prabhu, Head of India & SAARC Business, Black Box Limited. ''This elevation will lead to a stronger engagement with our customers. Our ability to transform the customer's network and operations will help them stay ahead of the rapidly evolving technology environment,'' Prabhu continued.

Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President - Data Centre & Edge IT business, Black Box Limited commented, ''For years, customers have trusted our ability to create solutions that enable their networks and augment their digital transformation journey. We are constantly enhancing our network engineering capabilities and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders such as JuniperNetworks to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that bring significant value to customers in their digital transformation landscape.

Harshavardhan Kathaley, Director – Commercial & Partner Sales, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks commented, ''Juniper Networks values the long-standing partnership with Black Box Limited and we are pleased to award them the highest tier of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program 2022: Elite Plus. With this new partner level, we will provide Black Box with superior support, investments and rewards that will support an experience-led and collaborative sales approach. We are confident that the investments we have made in this partnership will help to accelerate our business and keep us on the path of hyper-growth.'' About Black Box: Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe. For more information log on to www.blackbox.com Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Black Box contact: Neelam Kapoor Email: neelam.kapoor@blackbox.com

