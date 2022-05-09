Left Menu

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a coal-laden truck while overtaking the vehicle on the outskirts of Ranchi on Monday, police said.The accident took place on Ranchi-Jamshedpur highway near Murpa village in Tamar police station area when the youths were out to distribute wedding invitation cards, officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar said.The motorcycle was over-speeding and the accident took place when it tried to overtake the truck.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:23 IST
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a coal-laden truck while overtaking the vehicle on the outskirts of Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Ranchi-Jamshedpur highway near Murpa village in the Tamar police station area when the youths were out to distribute wedding invitation cards, officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar said.

''The motorcycle was over-speeding and the accident took place when it tried to overtake the truck. The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle. The bodies of the duo, identified as Gurucharan Mahto from Ranchi's Bundu area and Mansa Mahto from Tamar, have been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022