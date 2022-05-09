Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a coal-laden truck while overtaking the vehicle on the outskirts of Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Ranchi-Jamshedpur highway near Murpa village in the Tamar police station area when the youths were out to distribute wedding invitation cards, officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar said.

''The motorcycle was over-speeding and the accident took place when it tried to overtake the truck. The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle. The bodies of the duo, identified as Gurucharan Mahto from Ranchi's Bundu area and Mansa Mahto from Tamar, have been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination,'' he added.

