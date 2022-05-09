Left Menu

Log9 Mobility avails Rs 10 cr debt-financing facility from cKers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:03 IST
Log9 Mobility avails Rs 10 cr debt-financing facility from cKers
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Log9 Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of advanced battery-tech startup Log9 Materials, has availed a Rs 10 crore debt-financing facility from sustainable energy financing firm cKers.

cKers, which is focused on financing sustainability and clean energy, has provided an initial facility of Rs 100 million to Log9 Mobility which is being used to accelerate the deployment of EVs integrated with Log9 Material's fast charging batteries under a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model, a company statement said.

''We are delighted to partner with cKers Finance to enable deployment of Log9 battery-based vehicles in India,'' said Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 said, Log9 is continuously working on integrating its battery technology with electric vehicle OEMs for different form factors including e-2/3/4 wheelers and e-buses, he said.

Deepak Gupta, Business Development Head at cKers said, ''cKers has been investing in EVs for over two years now and has already committed lines enabling the deployment of over 3,000 e2Ws and 1,000 electric three-wheelers-loaders, giving it a head start in financing clean mobility''.

The company has launched its Driver-cum-owner (DCO) program, which will create accessibility of green finance for drivers looking to become owners and shift from traditional fossil fuel-based ICE vehicles to EVs, he added.

Log9 Mobility is deploying over 1,000 Omega Seiki's Range+ RapidEV three-wheelers under the MaaS model with third-party logistics (3PL) service providers, said the release, adding, the model allows customers to onboard vehicles with no upfront capital cost or needs to own the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022