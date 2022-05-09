Shop for the widest range of Whirlpool appliances with the Summer Bonanza offers

- Bring home a Whirlpool appliance at just Rs. 1600/ NEW DELHI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, announces its 'Summer Bonanza Offer', month-long summer sale with a plethora of exciting offers, discounts and deals on Whirlpool appliances at all the leading consumer electronic retail stores till 31st May 2022.

With temperatures soaring high across most parts of the country, consumers are looking for appliances that help them maintain a comfortable and a healthy lifestyle, however, the rising cost of living is creating a dent in their pocket. Therefore, Whirlpool has introduced attractive financing options across its range of appliances including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves. Consumers can now bring home a Whirlpool appliance at just Rs. 1600. They can also get an additional instant cashback of up to 15% on select bank credit/debit cards (Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered).

Commenting on the same, KG Singh, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, ''As the summer heats up, we are happy to announce the 'Whirlpool Summer Bonanza Offer'. Consumers can buy Whirlpool's wide range of appliances with up to 15% of Instant Cashback, affordable EMIs of just Rs 1600 along with many other exciting offers.'' About Whirlpool of India Whirlpool of India Ltd, is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. Headquartered in Gurugram, Whirlpool of India is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry and Pune. Each manufacturing setup is designed in ways conducive to growth and expansion while also ensuring efficiency and state-of-the-art processes. With over 110 years of global expertise, the company is present across multiple categories in India and Indian subcontinent with a wide product portfolio ranging from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, Whirlpool is committed towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with consumers at the heart. Its 'Make in India' initiative, year on year Great Place To Work recognition, Superbrands award are all a testament of its endeavor to fulfil its stakeholder aspirations, and contribute to the economy.

