Left Menu

This Mother's Day, Sunita's Makerspace Gifts Vatsalyadham, An Adventure Session to 500 Makers

Camps are retreats for children to grow and learn, both emotionally and socially Surat, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Summer holidays are best time to invest perfectly in grooming inner and outer self, keeping in mind Sunitas Makerspace which believes that there is a potential Maker in each individual and age is no bar to create, innovate, have synergy and socialize gave the underprivileged Makers of Vatsalyadham a space to explore, to be themselves, to know the world outside ones comfort zone and become competition ready.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:34 IST
This Mother's Day, Sunita's Makerspace Gifts Vatsalyadham, An Adventure Session to 500 Makers
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Camps are retreats for children to grow and learn, both emotionally and socially Surat, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Summer holidays are best time to invest perfectly in grooming inner and outer self, keeping in mind Sunita’s Makerspace which believes that there is a potential Maker in each individual and age is no bar to create, innovate, have synergy and socialize gave the underprivileged Makers of Vatsalyadham a space to explore, to be themselves, to know the world outside one’s comfort zone and become competition ready. As a Mother's Day gift, Sunita's Makerspace gifts their 500 Makers of Vatsalyadham an adventure-filled two-day session on 4th and 5th May 2022. Makers got a chance to participate in various courageous activities and had a memory for a lifetime. Several activities like zip-lining, tunnel crawl, commander net, big multi vine and many more were organized for the makers. The makers experienced thrill in air and a memory to cherish for a lifetime. Organizing such activities helps the makers to move out of their comfort zones and improve their growth, it also helps in developing self-confidence and gives break from daily routine and experience the newness. Sunita’s Makerspace constantly strives for making such platforms available for all their makers and create an experience that lasts forever. It also takes the opportunity to salute each mother, her vision, her contribution in nurturing the values and being a constant support for a child to grow in a safe and happy surrounding. For more information, please visit: smakerspace.com. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022