HealthUno Online Consultation Platform to Sign Up 8000 Allopathy and Ayurveda Practitioners by 2024

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • The platform provides equal visibility and opportunity to Ayurvedic practitioners. The soon-to-be launched HealthUno Pharmacy will make the platform a complete solution provider The Chennai-based healthcare consultation platform, HealthUno is set to take the total number of doctors on-board and available for consultations in its network from over 1100 now to 8,000 by 2024, as part of its strategy to garner a 25% market share in India’s online consultation business by the same period. The company is all set to launch HealthUno Pharmacy, its e-commerce pharmacy in the next 3 months. As it is the case now, a significant portion of the doctors in its network will be Ayurveda practitioners. HealthUno has an exclusive Ayurveda platform for the customers to get consultation with Ayurvedic experts, and to avail Ayurveda therapies from trained therapists at their doorsteps. The Ayurvedic therapies that are currently popular on the platform are relaxation therapy and panchakarma therapy. HealthUno facilitates about 750 online consultations a day. This will be expected to grow by ten times in the next three years. To fuel its growth and new product launches, HealthUno is planning to rope in investors. In his comments, Mr. Godwin, CEO, HealthUno, said, “We launched HealthUno in 2021, but within a short period of time we have crossed 15000 installations already. Our key differentiator is that when other telemedicine platforms concentrate only on allopathy consultation and medicines, we are extending our platform to Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine. This decision has come at the right time, as post-pandemic people are more open to herbal medicines and traditional healthcare. Our online pharmacy will help us fill the gap in our services portfolio and will help us emerge a complete solution provider in online healthcare services.” HealthUno crowdsources information about leading healthcare practitioners - who belong to Allopathy and Ayurveda, across the country. Its team contacts the highly rated professionals in person; seeks their participation on its platform, and collects necessary information. Its in-house panel of doctors verify the credentials of the doctors - third party verification is also done in select cases. Once the screening and selection is completed, it brings the specialists for its users. It has the mechanisms to ensure that every user gets to enjoy a fair and active online consultation. The app makes sure that the online doctor consultations take place on a secure platform and that the confidentiality is maintained. The specialists available on its platform encompass the entire spectrum of the healthcare domains - right from cardiology to nephrology. HealthUno is in the process of tying up with pharmacy stores across all pin codes in the country. The app will facilitate the order fulfilment with the support of local logistics firms. The registered pharmacies will be brought under the scanner of quality inspection and compliance. Both the healthcare professionals and pharmacies that participate in HealthUno and UnoPharmacy are trained to adhere to the company’s service delivery and drug delivery standards. For more details, please visit: www.HealthUno.com. HealthUno App is available both in Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Download our App: Patient’s App: onelink.to/jaysu6; Doctor’s App: onelink.to/nzjgp3. PWR PWR

