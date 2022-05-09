Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:52 IST
Two killed as train hits SUV at unmanned level crossing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed when their vehicle was hit by a train at an unmanned level crossing in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday, police said.

The Naharlagun-Tinsukia Intercity-Express hit the SUV in the Samrajan Panitola area of the district, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring a woman who succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The local people blocked rail tracks protesting against the alleged apathy of the railway authorities in setting up a rail gate at the spot.

Train services were disrupted due to the blockade which was lifted in the afternoon after the officials assured the locals that their demands would be sent to the higher authorities for needful action.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Dimple Buragohain and 55-year-old Amravati Doley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

