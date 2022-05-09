Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:58 IST
82 dengue cases in Delhi so far
One fresh dengue case was reported in Delhi in the last week, taking the city's tally to 82, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till April 30, this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) report said.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

The SDMC is the nodal agency for the control of vector-borne diseases in the city.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 on March, 20 in April, and one case in May, the report said.

During the period from January 1 to May 7, 17 cases were logged in 2021, 14 in 2020, nine in 2019, 12 in 2018, and 18 in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital, with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to the SDMC report, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also reported 13 cases of malaria and eight of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

