SLK Software names Ajay Kumar as CEO

Technology services provider SLK Software, on Monday announced the appointment of Ajay Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kumar previously held the role of President and Chief Business Officer at SLK Software, the company said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he brings two decades of experience in leading P&L (profit and loss) transformation in organisations like Wipro and DXC Technology.

SLK Software has appointed Ajay Kumar as CEO ''to usher in the next phase of innovation in enterprise digital transformation,'' the statement said.

SLK Software brings together analytics, intelligent automation, and Artificial Intelligence to create technology solutions that enable companies ''reimagine their businesses''.

The firm works with Fortune 500 banking and financial services, investment, insurance, and manufacturing enterprises.

Ajay Kumar, CEO, SLK Software said: ''I am honored and look forward to lead the next phase of the company where the focus is on delivering peak performance for our clients, enhancing brand value for our associates, and driving industry leading growth.'' PTI MBI MR

