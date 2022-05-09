Left Menu

SLK Software names Ajay Kumar as CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:11 IST
SLK Software names Ajay Kumar as CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Technology services provider SLK Software, on Monday announced the appointment of Ajay Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kumar previously held the role of President and Chief Business Officer at SLK Software, the company said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he brings two decades of experience in leading P&L (profit and loss) transformation in organisations like Wipro and DXC Technology.

SLK Software has appointed Ajay Kumar as CEO ''to usher in the next phase of innovation in enterprise digital transformation,'' the statement said.

SLK Software brings together analytics, intelligent automation, and Artificial Intelligence to create technology solutions that enable companies ''reimagine their businesses''.

The firm works with Fortune 500 banking and financial services, investment, insurance, and manufacturing enterprises.

Ajay Kumar, CEO, SLK Software said: ''I am honored and look forward to lead the next phase of the company where the focus is on delivering peak performance for our clients, enhancing brand value for our associates, and driving industry leading growth.'' PTI MBI MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022