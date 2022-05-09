Etsy inks pact with NEHHDC to support small, traditional artisans from North East

Etsy, which positions itself as global marketplace for 'unique and creative' goods, has partnered with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) to support small sellers, weavers and artisans, with market access and enablement support.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Etsy will work with the NEHHDC to develop enablement programmes specifically tailored for artisans from the North East, including modules on online selling and entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to access a wider market for their products, according to a company release.

''Etsy aims to equip artisans, creators and small entrepreneurs in the Indian handicrafts sector with important tools and resources to start and manage online businesses,'' it said announcing the MoU to support small and traditional artisans from the North East.

Etsy will provide digital enablement services to sellers and conduct training workshops to familiarise them with Etsy and how to sell on the marketplace.

Commenting on the alliance, Rajiv Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NEHHDC said, ''It’s a key focus for us to promote the indigenous crafts of the North East region and create economic opportunities for craftspeople. There are more than 21 lakh weavers and 14.5 lakh artisans in the region, but the right kind of market linkage has been missing.'' The association with Etsy can be a ''gamechanger'' for the artisans and ensure that they are able to explore entrepreneurship on their own terms and reach both domestic and global buyers, Singh added.

This partnership will help indigenous products from the area from categories including textiles, cane and bamboo products, accessories become available online for buyers on the Etsy platform.

Artisans from North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be onboarded onto Etsy. They will receive a fixed amount of free ad credits as a part of this programme.

