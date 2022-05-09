Russia says its destroys U.S.-made radar station in Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:35 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed a U.S.-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote in the country's east.
Russia has said it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed.
