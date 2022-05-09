Left Menu

Ind-Ra revises up commercial realty outlook for FY23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022
Ind-Ra revises up commercial realty outlook for FY23
Domestic ratings agency India Ratings on Monday revised up its outlook on the commercial realty for FY23, saying the full resumption in the economic activities can revive demand for the sector.

The outlook has been raised to ''improving'' for FY23, from ''neutral'' in FY22, anticipating an improvement in performance, the agency said.

It said the impact of the third Covid wave has receded and the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions has led to resumption of offices in the hybrid mode and retail spaces opening steadily, which will lead to a gradual recovery and growth of the sector.

Stating that there was a pick-up in leasing activity observed in the December 2021 quarter, the agency said it expects a 10-15 per cent jump in office leasing in FY23.

New leasing activity had declined to 25 million square feet (msf) in FY21 from 37 msf in FY20 on account of the remote working regime during the Covid-led crisis. However, leasing activities picked up in FY22, especially from the third quarter, and was at around 28 msf, registering a 12 per cent growth.

Rentals for office spaces in FY22 remained steady, with the resumption of economic activities post opening up of lockdown, it said, adding that there is a shift to Grade A realtors.

The demand will also be driven by strong hiring across sectors like information technology, banking and insurance, telecom, pharma, retail, education, e-commerce, consulting and analytics, manufacturing, research and real estate, it said.

