Left Menu

Suven Pharma Q4 net up 11 pc at Rs 92 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:00 IST
Suven Pharma Q4 net up 11 pc at Rs 92 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Suven Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax has increased by 11 per cent to Rs 92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 83 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 364 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 259 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the drug firm reported a PAT of Rs 454 crore as compared with Rs 362 crore in FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,320 crore as against Rs 1,010 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

The Hyderabad-based company said its board has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share (100 per cent) and a one-time special dividend of Re 1 per share, totalling to Rs 2 for the financial year 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022