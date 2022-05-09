Campus Activewear shares jump nearly 30 pc in debut trade

Left Menu

During the day, it zoomed 43 per cent to Rs 417.70. It settled at Rs 378.60, higher by 29.65 per cent.At the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28 per cent over the issue price.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:25 IST
Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday and jumped nearly 30 per cent against the issue price of Rs 292.

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57 per cent, against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 43 per cent to Rs 417.70. It settled at Rs 378.60, higher by 29.65 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28 per cent over the issue price. It ended at Rs 372.65, a gain of 27.61 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 34.99 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 5.87 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Its market valuation remained at Rs 11,521.78 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 649.77 points or 1.18 per cent lower at 54,185.81, while the NSE Nifty also tumbled 185.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 16,226.00.

