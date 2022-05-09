Srinivasa Farms Adopts Soy Fed, India’s First-Ever Feed Label, to Help Consumers Identify High-Quality Protein Products

Following other leading poultry producers, Srinivasa Farms joins the list of supporters of the ‘Soy Fed’ label that enables Indian consumers to make better protein choices.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Right to Protein, a nationwide public health initiative, welcomes another renowned industry leader, Srinivasa Farms, to the league of Soy Fed adopters. ‘Soy Fed’ label is India's first-ever voluntary feed label, launched in 2021 to raise awareness about the role of animal feed in determining the quality of protein consumed. The voluntary label will feature on Srinivasa Farms' processed chicken portfolio and ‘HelloEggs’ brand products soon.

Since its inception last year, the 'Soy Fed Label' has received widespread support from industry stakeholders like Sneha Farms and Shalimar Group, owing to its ability to distinguish soy as a high-quality protein source for animal feed and empowering consumers to make informed decisions while differentiating packaged poultry, meat, and fish fed with soy. Mr. Suresh Chitturi, Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms said, “As a leading player in building the Indian poultry industry, we are extremely passionate about food and strongly believe it to be a vehicle for good health and nourishment. While soy feed plays a significant role in the growth and development of animals and helps define the quality of protein consumed by humans, awareness about it remains limited. Hence, introducing the ‘Soy Fed’ label was imperative to bridge the knowledge gap and set a benchmark for quality, and we wanted to play a role in it. We believe that adopting the label further reinforces our commitment to provide quality and affordable nutrition to consumers, which has always been at the core of our existence.” “The introduction of the label was a necessary step undertaken to drive awareness about Soy as a complete protein source for animal, as well as human consumption. It is encouraging to witness the overwhelming support we are receiving from our industry partners for the ‘Soy Fed’ label and are happy to have champions like Srinivasa Group helm the cause with us. With this, we are indeed progressing on our journey to further the protein knowledge beyond just the immediate source – going from food to feed,” stated Jaison John, Lead - India, US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and Right To Protein supporter.

Surging ahead in its mission to drive protein sufficiency in the country through awareness, advocacy, and action, Right to Protein, continues to reach out to multiple brands in India for voluntary inclusion of the ‘Soy Fed’ label on their packaged protein products - meat, poultry, and fish - and helping citizens learn that We Are What Our Food Is Fed! To know more about Soy Fed, head here.

About Right To Protein Right To Protein is India's first awareness initiative to educate citizens about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition, health, and wellbeing. #RightToProtein initiative aspires to build knowledge of different types of protein sources amongst Indians, especially plant protein, to meet larger nutritional goals. Right To Protein aims to develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health and of many protein food sources. The ecosystem will aim to improve the production and consumption quality and consistency of both, plant and animal proteins. Right To Protein is supported by several like-minded Indian and global individuals, academicians, professionals, and institutions. The initiative is open for those who would like to join and/or contribute in any capacity, including providing knowledge, technical support, or as promotion partners. For more information, visit www.righttoprotein.com For more information, visit the www.righttoprotein.com and follow @righttoprotein on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram PWR PWR

