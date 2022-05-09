Concept Medical Group company, Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd. bags ‘Best Exporter 2021-22’ award by SurSEZ under Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 9: Surat-based Envision Scientific Private Limited (ESPL), a Concept Medical group company has been graced with the ‘Best Exporter of the Year-2021-22’ award for being the top exporter in the Medical Device industry by the Surat Special Economic Zone (SurSEZ) under special initiatives of M.C.I. (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) on Thursday, 5th of May 2022. The Best Exporter of the Year 2021-22 was presented to Mr. Bhavdeep Doshi, Director of company at the awards ceremony organized under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner of SurSEZ, Virendra Singh (ITS), and Asst. Commissioner CGST & Customs Specified Officer, SEZ, SACHIN, Ashok Singh (IRS). SurSEZ has become 2nd biggest contributor in the export from SEZs in India. The export from SurSEZ increased significantly by 20 per cent to Rs. 22,035 crores in 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 17,845 crores in the previous year. ''SurSEZ is the second highest contributor in the overall exports of India. India's overall exports increased from $292 Billion in 20-21 to a staggering $420 Billion in 21-22 which is a 44% up and highest ever till date. We want to thank the contributors like Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd, & Concept Medical Group for making this possible at the SurSEZ'', said Virendra Singh, Development Commissioner, SurSEZ during the ceremony. ESPL, incorporated in 2008 is the sole manufacturing entity of all the innovative products of the Concept Medical group. The group of companies is a market leader in drug delivery technology in the medical device industry and holds more than 100 patents for its products, technology and apparatus combined. The company develops a variety of medical devices used for intervention in Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Peripheral Artery Diseases (PAD).

Concept Medical Group is among the 21 applicants approved by the Central Government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for the successful commissioning of the project and the incremental sale of the medical device manufactured in India. Recently, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertiliser, Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the medical devices sector in the country has huge potential for growth in domestic as well as in global markets and the companies should take a significant step forward in strengthening the domestic supply chain by participating in the PLI scheme. “It is a great joy for us to get the Best Exporter 2021-22 award in the medical device category. The Government of India’s PLI programme will go a long way in reducing dependency on the import of raw material and medical equipment as we already own proprietary technology to create world-class products by combining Bare Metal Stent (BMS) project. Through this Green Field Project, the PLI scheme will generate significant employment prospects by generating Domestic Value Addition (DVA). This will be a big plus for our numerous clinical trials ongoing and planned globally with the increase in production at our SurSEZ unit. We are sure of doubling the export numbers with more production with self-dependency under this project in times to come, supporting India to be Global Market Leader in Medical devices & Pharmaceuticals Industry with abundant availability & production, which is the Vision of our honourable PM Modi too.'' quoted, Dr. Manish Doshi (Founder & Managing Director – Concept Medical group of companies). According to Dr. Manish, the in-house Stent Manufacturing offers good cost arbitrage compared to the cost of imported Stents that demands a higher stock holding period, and sometimes imposes lesser flexibility in the product mix. Concept Medical is a maverick in the field of drug delivery technology and medical devices with its renowned Drug Eluting Stents and Drug Coated Balloons, both highly acclaimed and acknowledged globally. The group company is the fastest growing company, in its industry, and is a trend setter in true sense. The company’s products have set a name for themselves in the international market for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease, credits to its proprietary technology. The SurSEZ unit of ESPL (Concept Medical), is the Asia’s largest manufacturing unit for Drug Eluting Stent and Drug Coated Balloon; a tremendous achievement in itself.

