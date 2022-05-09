BLS International Q4 PAT up 53 pc at Rs 35.2 cr

BLS International on Monday reported a 53 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 35.2 crore for the quarter ended in March 2022 compared to the year-ago period.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 23 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, BLS International said in a statement.

Operational revenue grew by 75.5 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 253.8 crore from Rs 144.6 crore in the same period of FY21.

For the full 2021-22 fiscal, PAT surged by over two-fold to Rs 111.2 crore compared to Rs 50.3 crore in FY21. Operational revenue went up by 77.7 percent to Rs 849.9 crore in FY22 from Rs 478.4 crores in FY21.

''At a full-year level, we have delivered exceptional performance by signing new contracts with various governments across our businesses.

''Our domestic projects in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Starfin continue to outperform while Visa services has shown tremendous resilience and consular services have surpassed pre-COVID levels of business performance. We expect sustained momentum with the opening up of borders and increased appetite for global travel,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 340, down 2.05 percent on BSE.

