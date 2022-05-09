EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX plummet as dollar leaps on rate hike bets, growth fears

Emerging market stocks and currencies took a beating on Monday as the U.S. dollar scaled two-decade highs on concerns around aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing global growth.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies fell 0.6% to its lowest since November 2020, as its stocks counterpart dropped 1.3% to a near two-year low. The safe-haven greenback hit its highest since late 2002 amid rising U.S. interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and tighter COVID-19 lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai.

"The weakness we're seeing isn't because of EM, but more the risk aversion across markets, as EM currencies, stocks and bonds are repricing risks around a longer U.S. Federal Reserve tightening cycle or a longer period of inflation," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and said troops fighting in the Donbas region were doing so for their motherland.

"The market was concerned there could be announcements from Putin, such as a formal declaration of war, but he made rhetorical comments painting Russia as a victim rather than the aggressor, so the speech delivered no surprises," Maggio added. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests. Sri Lanka's rupee was 1.4% weaker against the dollar.

"The chance of the prime minister going was always quite high - the question now is if the president, (Gotabaya) Rajapaksa, now goes," Abrdn emerging market debt investment director Kevin Daly said. "These guys are all damaged goods, so they probably need a new government to get things going again."

EM spreads and yields rose but were still a fair way down from the peaks hit just after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. The average bond price in JPMorgan's "EMBIGD" index fell below COVID-19 lows registered in early 2020, the asset manager said in a note on Monday, saying the backdrop has become increasingly difficult for EM sovereigns. JP Morgan's family of EMBI indexes measure aversion to developing countries' risk.

Elsewhere, worsening risks of a deeper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, China's export growth slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed in April as COVID-19 restrictions hit factory production and demand. Chinese blue-chip shares finished the day 0.8% lower at 3,877.44 points. China's yuan dropped 0.9% to an 18-month low, while India's rupee fell 0.7% to hit a record low.

