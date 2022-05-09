Reliance to retail Italian luxury lifestyle brand Tod's in India

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, on Monday said it has entered into a multi-year franchise agreement with Italian luxury lifestyle firm Tod's S.p.A to retail its products in the Indian markets. With this long-term franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) said in a statement.

Tod's has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand's potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

"Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod's has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigne materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market," said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited. Reacting on the deal Tod's General Brand Manager Carlo Alberto Beretta said, "We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership." (ANI)

